CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The week ended with another warm day! The high reached 70 at Charlotte.

We’ve got more clouds rolling in on Friday night, with a front sitting near the coast with scattered showers. That’s where the chance of rain will continue tonight — south and east of Charlotte.

SUNDAY STORM: Winter weather impact is highest in the mountains, where travel is discouraged Sunday into early Monday.



Mostly cold rain in the Foothills, CLT area & beyond, but a burst of snow is possible with light slushy accum. Keep checking in for updates! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/OA7fqH8arM — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) February 10, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE MOUNTAINS SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

Saturday is primarily dry until late afternoon and evening. That’s when the “main event” starts to develop.

Low pressure will push more rain into the area through the night, some of that changing to a light sleet/freezing rain mix in the mountains early Sunday morning. A change to snow is expected through the morning Sunday and into part of the afternoon.

While several inches are possible in the mountains, some light slushy accumulation can’t be ruled out in the Foothills. While a burst of snow may develop around the Charlotte area, no accumulation is expected.

This will definitely be a more impactful storm for the mountains. Travel is discouraged from Sunday into Monday morning.

Tonight: Few showers south & east. Low 45.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and breezy. Rain moves in late. High 56.

Sunday: Rain, icy mix, with snow possible. 37/43.