(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! It has been a scorching day across the Carolinas, with temperatures pushing back up into the mid-90s and feeling like it is close to 100. A line of storms has pushed into the Carolinas, with some isolated severe weather possible this evening before clearing overnight. More intense heat is on the way Sunday and Monday before a cold front Tuesday afternoon at least lowers the humidity for the middle of the week.

As for tonight, a line of strong thunderstorms is pushing eastward across the state, and depending on how well it holds together, it could bring some thunderstorm activity this evening to Charlotte. Overnight, it should be dry, helping to create some nice viewing conditions for the Perseid Meteor Shower. Sunday will be another scorching day with highs in the mid-90s with Heat Advisories possible across the region, along with a pop-up afternoon storm.

Heading into next week, we could see some unsettled weather on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Our temperatures will continue to be scorching, with highs in the mid-90s on both days, with scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon, with the chance that some could be on the stronger side.

Behind the front, it will stay toasty, but we should at least get a drop in humidity for the middle of the week. Later in the week and especially next weekend, it is looking increasingly likely we could see some of our hottest weather of the year, with triple digits potentially in play.

In the meantime, grab an umbrella tonight just in case and stay cool! Have a great night!