CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are cloudy on this Monday Morning with chilly conditions locked in. We start the week with 40s and 50s around the Carolinas and light winds out of the southwest.

Monday will see a mix of sun & clouds with highs making a run for the upper 60s throughout the day. Be on the lookout for a mix of sun & clouds with a breeze out of the southwest. Wind gusts will be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Monday night will dip into the mid-50s which will be closer to normal highs than our normal overnight lows. Tuesday will be warmer, hitting the low 70s with a slight chance of an isolated shower.

Rain chances will stay low throughout the week with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will continue to warm up through mid-week with highs hitting the low 80s by Thursday. The forecasted high of 82 degrees will higher than the current record high of 79 set back in 2018.

After Thursday, we’ll cool off a bit but remain above normal, finishing off the work week with upper 60s.

Saturday will bring more in the way of rain chances as highs peak near 60 degrees. We’ll be cloudy and warm through Sunday.

Today: Mild with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 67.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy! Low: 54.