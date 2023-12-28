(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will build back into the Carolinas today, helping usher in more sunshine and cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Thursday starts cloudy and chilly as lows have dropped overnight into the 40s and 30s. Winds are light and will stay that way throughout the day as clouds make way for more sunshine.

Today will be partly cloudy and pleasantly cool as highs run for the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds will remain light between 5 and 10 miles per hour, with partly cloudy skies lasting through the evening.

Saturday starts the weekend off cold with lows in the 30s, but we’ll rebound into the upper 40s throughout the day. Below-normal temperatures will finish the year before a low-pressure system brings building clouds and scattered showers heading into the New Year and early next week.

We’ll be dry and peak in the low 50s by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasantly cool. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 35.