CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re still quiet for now!

High pressure remains in control, winds out of the northeast keep humidity low, and temperatures below average.

After a cool afternoon, it stays below average overnight. Expect clear skies and lows in the middle 50s.

⬇️Our #MemorialDay weekend coastal storm is expected to develop in the next day or two.



Expect rain, gusty winds, & rough surf at the beach ⬇️🌊☔️ @QCNWeather https://t.co/TmN6DHtBKB — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) May 24, 2023

We’ll have one warmer day Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees. Expect seasonal sunshine and comfortable humidity.

It starts to get cool Friday into Saturday as a coastal storm pulls a cool air mass into the Carolinas.

Rain moves in from the coast on Saturday. Showers look widespread as the storm moves inland. Temperatures stay very cool, with highs in the 60s.

The storm still spins into the Carolinas Sunday into Monday. As the storm continues to swirl, the rain coverage should gradually turn spottier.

For now, Sunday looks wet in the morning, but spotty rain remains possible for the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Overall, expect a cool and unsettled holiday weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 81.