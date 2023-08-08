(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure has taken over Charlotte weather for a couple days, giving us mostly dry and quieter conditions compared to Monday. It’s some good news for the cleanup process.

We’ve been feeling some lower humidity, too! But it will be back late week — along with storm chances.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

While Wednesday is still looking good, the next disturbance will be approaching from the West. As it moves in Thursday, a round of widespread, heavy rain and storms is expected to move through the region. The wettest part of the day may be in the morning, which could help limit our risk of severe weather.

However, a few more strong storms will be possible. Keep checking in for updates!

It’s back to typical summertime storm chances Friday and into the weekend, as temperatures get back into the low- and mid-90s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 68.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 91.