CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our soggy holiday weekend continues.

Our coastal storm is still moving inland. Scattered showers overtake most of the area today. Temperatures stay much below average with highs in the middle 60s.

The showers could start to break up some this evening, but it’s still looking soggy for the Coke 600. Overnight lows drop into the middle 50s with a few leftover showers.

Showers try to break up and taper off going into Memorial Day as the storm continues to swirl through the Carolina. We will be left with at least a few showers to dodge, but it should be the driest day of the weekend.

Temperatures could be warmer with more breaks in the clouds, highs struggle in the lower 70s.

We’ll keep the work week a little unsettled with some small spotty rain chances. Temperatures gradually warm up, starting to feel summery and sticky by the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Scattered showers. High: 64.

Tonight: Some showers. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, a few lingering showers. High: 73.