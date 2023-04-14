CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Scattered showers and isolated storms will impact our morning commute before another round of wet weather returns this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are mild this morning, in the 60s and 50s around the Queen City. Pockets of heavy rain can lead to some pooling and ponding on the roadways, so take it slow this morning.

Winds will be relatively light as the weak low-pressure system responsible for today’s rain tracks north and east. This afternoon, winds will shift from the east to mainly out of the south-southwest.

Highs will peak just above average, hitting 74 degrees in Charlotte. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few pockets of sunshine leading to pockets of rain and isolated storms for the afternoon and evening.

Look for some of these storms to pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and large hail. The main threat should be east of I-77. The entire Queen City region is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today.

Tonight will be cool, dipping into the upper 50s with lingering showers. We’ll be dry on Saturday as temperatures rebound to about 80 degrees. A cold front will approach for Sunday, delivering a few showers and storms to finish the weekend.

We go from low 80s on Sunday to 70s on Monday, with high pressure and sunny skies taking hold through much of next week.

Today: Warm with Scattered Showers and Storms. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool with Lingering Showers. Low: 57.