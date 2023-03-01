CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Here comes the rain again!

March came in like a lamb, but by the end of the week, it could roar like a lion.

We’re tracking a couple of rounds of showers and storms. The first round of rain will move in overnight, heavy at times, and there could also be some thunder. The risk of severe storms will stay to our southwest. It may be a rainy start to the day Thursday, with more spotty, lighter rain possible through the afternoon. Still, highs will reach the low and mid-70s. The wind will get gusty again, too.

Friday starts with more showers. Then comes the main event, after lunchtime on Friday. That’s when we could see some clusters of storms moving into the mountains and foothills first, then across parts of the Charlotte metro and east by late afternoon and evening.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

So far, we’re at a Level 2 out of 5 for possible severe weather, with damaging winds the main threat. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, either. Stay weather aware on Friday.

Everything clears out for the weekend. Temps will only be slightly cooler, but still in the above-average mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday night: Rain, t’storm moving in. Low 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warm and breezy. High 74.