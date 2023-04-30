(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After scattered rain and thunderstorms earlier today, our skies are clearing across the Carolinas. Along with the clearing skies, cooler weather is moving in for the week ahead as a powerful trough builds in across the eastern U.S., with dry weather expected until next weekend.

As for tonight and Monday, whatever showers are left over will quickly fade, and a cool breeze will sweep in across the Carolinas. Expect wind gusts upwards of 35 MPH overnight, along with low temperatures falling into the 40s in Charlotte and the 30s up in the mountains. Cool-weather is expected throughout the day Monday, with highs in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

Throughout all of next week, dry and relatively sunny weather is expected to dominate the region. Temperatures, though, will stay on the cool side, with highs struggling to break into the 70s until at least Thursday. Expect persistent morning lows in the 40s throughout the week as well. Rain chances will not start to pick up for the Carolinas until a storm system moves through Saturday with some potential showers.

In the meantime, get ready to grab the jackets on Monday morning! Have a great week!