CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! It has been just a downright miserable couple of days for the Carolinas with the rain and cold temperatures we have had to deal with. The good news is that sunny skies are returning just in time for Easter Sunday with more sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into next week.

As for tonight and Easter Sunday, the rain will clear out during the later evening hours tonight and clouds will move out by the time you wake up on Easter. If you are heading out to Easter services in the morning, make sure you have a jacket as temperatures will be on the chilly side in the upper 30s. But by the middle of the afternoon, ample sunshine should push us up into the 60s.

Heading into next week temperatures will be consistently moving up through at least Thursday with temperatures reaching as high as 80. In addition to the warm temperatures, sunshine will dominate the Carolinas making for picture-perfect Spring weather. Our next decent chance for showers will not come until Friday when an upper-level low could push some showers into the region Friday.

In the meantime, stay dry and warm tonight, and have a wonderful Easter Sunday!