(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After dealing with the strong storms this afternoon, the skies are clearing this evening, with quiet weather expected overnight. Monday will be an active day for the Carolinas, with Heat Advisories in effect for parts of the region and widespread severe weather possible during the afternoon hours as the front moves through before clearing out in the evening. Behind the front, the mugginess will drop for Tuesday and Wednesday before more wet weather is possible towards the end of the week.

As for tonight and Monday, clouds will break somewhat overnight, along with the wet weather dissipating and clearing across the region. Monday is shaping up to be a very active day for the region with Heat Advisories on the way with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be between 100 and 107 degrees.

During the afternoon hours, we are expecting a line of strong storms to develop and roll through the Carolinas, likely bringing some severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary concern, but isolated tornadoes are possible. Due to the potential severe weather, Monday is a PinPoint Weather Alert Day. By the middle of the evening hours, the storms will clear out and more conditions will move in.

The middle of the week looks to be the best for the Carolinas, with highs around 90 degrees along with sunshine and muted humidity. Towards the end of the work week, we are expecting another storm system to bring scattered showers and storms for Thursday and Friday before generally quiet weather over the weekend.

Please make sure you have a way to get alerts on what will likely be a busy weather day on Monday! Have a great week!