(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! After a dry start to the day with even a few rays of sunshine peeking through, rain has moved in across the entire Carolinas and will be sticking around for most, if not all, of the day on Sunday as well. Memorial Day looks much improved, with warmer, drier, and sunnier weather expected for the region.

As for tonight and the rest of your Memorial Day Weekend, the rain will continue to be the main story in the Carolinas. On and off moderate rain is expected throughout the evening and overnight hours, along with continuing during your Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the upper 50s all night long. Sunday afternoon, we should see the showers start to become much more scattered in the afternoon with drier weather moving in overnight. Highs Sunday will be cool, in the low to mid-60s. The Coca-Cola 600 forecast continues to be marred by shower chances, so expect a delayed start at a minimum.

Your Memorial Day continues to look like the best day of the weekend, with skies clearing, warmer temperatures, and only a slight chance of a shower during the day. From there, temperatures will continue to move throughout the week, with highs returning to the 80s by Wednesday and only a slight chance of a shower the rest of the week.

In the meantime, if you are hoping for good weather for the Coca-Cola 600 tomorrow, you might have to take a rain check. Have a great weekend!