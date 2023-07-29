(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! Scattered strong storms are moving through the Carolinas and will continue through midnight tonight. More isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday as well as a weak front moves through the region. Temperatures and mugginess next week will fall behind the front with afternoon temperatures around 90 and the humidity more tolerable compared to the past week.

As for tonight and Sunday, the storms this evening will dissipate as we go through the later evening hours and should be completely dry by roughly midnight. Sunday will start off with more sunshine in the morning, helping to push us into the 90s in the afternoon, followed by isolated afternoon thunderstorms with some of them potentially being on the stronger side as well.

Early next week we are expecting more comfortable conditions as our humidity and temperatures fall behind the front. Temperatures will still be around 90, but combined with lower dew points it should be noticeably less oppressive outside, especially from north of Charlotte. Wet weather potential will be low through most of the week until Friday and the weekend when our next front is expected.

In the meantime, have an umbrella tonight and enjoy the rest of the weekend! Have a great night!