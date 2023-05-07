(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! We did see a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon, but they are fading this evening and quiet conditions are expected overnight. Warmer temperatures and isolated showers and storms are expected for Monday and Tuesday with slightly cooler weather for the midweek. Temperatures though could shoot back up as we head into the weekend.

As for tonight and the start of a new week, showers and storms will quickly fade as we head through the evening with quiet weather overnight with lows around 60. The new week will start off on a toasty note with highs in the mid-80s on Monday along with a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. More of the same is expected Tuesday with even warmer temperatures with highs near 90 on the way.

A weak cold front will move through overnight Tuesday and Wednesday helping to bring our temperatures closer to average for the middle of the week to go along with sunny skies. Due to weak steering in the Jet Stream, the end of next week looks uncertain with the potential for temperatures to move back up to near 90 along with isolated afternoon showers and storms.

In the meantime, enjoy the quiet and comfortable evening! Have a great new week!