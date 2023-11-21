(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s so nice to finally get some good, soaking rain! Of course, the timing isn’t so great with all the holiday travelers on the roads.

A strong storm system is moving in from the west tonight, bringing periods of rain and storms. Some strong, gusty wind can’t be ruled out as well. Showers will continue to be scattered around the region through Wednesday morning, so it could still be a wet start for some of you.

The rain chances don’t end after the morning, either. A disturbance will pass overhead, spawning a few more showers, even a possible isolated storm, by late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Keep the umbrella handy throughout the day!

Thanksgiving Day on Thursday looks great! Full sunshine returns and temps will be seasonally cool, topping out around 60 degrees. Perfect for throwing around the football or taking an after-feast walk outside.

Spotty shower chances return for Saturday with another system tracking near the coast.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Breezy. Low 55.

Wednesday: Lingering clouds with a few showers. Breezy. High 61.