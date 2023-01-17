CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday’s rain is going away, but it will return again another day!

As a front starts to settle south, plenty of moisture will linger. So even though most of the rain is done, clouds, fog, mist, or drizzle may blanket many neighborhoods through Wednesday morning.

2:15pm: A chilly, raw day but showers are heading out. Clouds & fog will hang around through the night. See you with a warmer forecast on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/sRY4IYtZVq — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 17, 2023

Don’t expect it to get much brighter in the afternoon, either. But despite the clouds, temperatures will get warmer, topping out in the mid and upper 60s. Thursday, we could be near the record high of 69 at Charlotte.

Speaking of Thursday, that’s when the next chance of rain moves in. It won’t be much, likely even less than Tuesday’s rain. It will be breezy, too.

Behind that cold front, we see full sunshine Friday and Saturday. It won’t last all weekend, though — showers return to the forecast (with a possible wintry mix in the mountains) for Sunday.

Tonight: Lingering clouds, areas of fog. Low 44.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, warmer. High 65.