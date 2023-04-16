(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! A cold front is pushing a few showers and storms through the Carolinas this evening, but most have been able to stay dry and the threat of wet weather will end later this evening. Behind the cold front, we are expecting some cool and crisp mornings to start the week before temperatures start moving up for the middle and second half of the week. After this evening we are expecting sunshine for the most part next week with our next chance for showers not coming until next weekend.

As for the start of the new week, showers and storms this evening will clear out by midnight and clearing skies will quickly move in across the Carolinas. Along with the clearing skies, we will see some gusty winds overnight and cool temperatures Monday morning with lows falling into the upper 40s. Another chilly start is expected Tuesday morning before temperatures start to shoot back up for the middle part of the work week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-70s.

Generally, next week is looking wonderful for the Carolinas due to how low our humidity will be. With dewpoints down in the 30s and 40s, you’ll really want to take advantage of the weather before muggy weather moves in later this Spring. The 80s will be back by Wednesday with mid-80s for highs the second half of the week. Expect dry weather until at least next weekend we could see our next front as Mother Nature’s wonderful timing continues on.

In the meantime, enjoy the great weather ahead! Have a great week!