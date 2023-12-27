(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The rainy weather finally came to an end Wednesday afternoon, with just some leftover mist or drizzle around. In case you’re wondering when the sun will come out again– it’s tomorrow (Thursday)! Yes, the sun will come out tomorrow…

We also get another day of above-average temperatures as highs top out near 60. But get ready for a return to reality and a more winter-like chill.

Temps will actually be cooler again Thursday morning as they fall into the mid-40s. A dry cold front passing by in the afternoon will deliver the cooler temperatures for the final weekend of 2023. Highs will only be around 50 starting Friday.

If you have plans for the weekend and New Year’s Eve, the weather looks quiet for most. However, the mountains will get another round of snow showers starting Friday! Some light accumulation is likely through Saturday afternoon. Early next week could bring more showers.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 44.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. High 60.