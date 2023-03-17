(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s a rainy St. Patrick’s Day night!

An incoming cold front is bringing rain to the region through about 1 a.m. A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out, but it would be nothing severe. The wet weather clears out for the weekend, but temps will be turning colder again!

Highs on Saturday will only top out in the mid- to upper-50s under mixed clouds and sun. The mountains could see a little more snow flying Saturday morning! A Freeze Watch was issued for Sunday morning as temps fall below freezing again. That won’t be the only night, either. Monday and Tuesday mornings will also involve temperatures in the 20s to low-30s.

Later next week, the switch will flip back over to the warmer side. Some highs could end up around 80 by next Friday!

Tonight: Rain, moving out late. Breezy. Low 44.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, breezy. High 57.

Sunday: Lots of sun and chilly. 30/52.