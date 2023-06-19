CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We kick off the work week warm & humid with intermittent rain and storm chances lasting through much of the week.

Monday sits in the low 0s and upper 60s to start with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A low-pressure system developing out of the Ohio Valley region will push more moisture into the Carolinas and play into the rain and storm chances throughout the day.

Monday will peak in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Winds will mainly be out of the south-southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Look for showers and storms to be isolated and scattered throughout the day and linger into the evening.

We can see anywhere from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain between Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon.

Mid to upper 70s will take hold through much of the week as rain and storm chances plague the Carolinas through Friday. This weekend will rebound back into the low to mid-80s with afternoon storm chances lasting through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers. High: 82.

Tonight: Warm with Spotty Overnight Showers. Low: 69.