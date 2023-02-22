(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Is it February… or April, or May? It’s been feeling more like the latter! We saw 77 degrees on Wednesday, but that didn’t quite make the record of 80. We’ll likely set a couple of new records Thursday!

That’s right, starting with the morning! The record warm low temp is 59. Lows will only drop into the 60s Thursday morning! We’re forecasting highs in the low 80s, which would break the record afternoon high of 79. Either way, Thursday’s the warmest of the week!

Friday will be a little cooler, and that comes with some rain. As a front drops south, a band of rain — possibly heavy at times– will move in by late morning through the afternoon and evening. The showers will continue into Saturday, too, with MUCH cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday are back in the 50s!

That only lasts a day, though. Temps warm right back up into the 60s and 70s Sunday through next week.

On Wednesday, the forecast will be mostly cloudy with a low of 66. For Thursday, expect sun and clouds with some breeze. There’s a small chance of sprinkles with a high likely at 83.