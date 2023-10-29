(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at potentially record-breaking warmth this afternoon as highs aim for the mid-80s.

Sunday starts off mild with mostly clear skies and 50s locked in from uptown to the mountains. Winds will pick up today becoming breezy this afternoon. Winds will be anywhere between 5 and 10 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Today’s current record sits at 83 degrees which was set back in 2020. Today we will aim for 85 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Very warm temperatures will deliver great conditions for fans heading to the Panthers game in Uptown this afternoon.

Tonight will be cool and mild dipping into the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. Monday will rebound into the mid-80s with increasing clouds.

An approaching cold front will usher in spotty showers and much cooler temperatures heading into Halloween.

Tuesday will only reach the mid-50s ushering mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain. We’ll likely be wet and chilly for trick a treating on Tuesday before overnight lows dip into the 30s!

Wednesday will only hit the low 50s with the first potential freeze expected Wednesday night heading into Thursday.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend get us back into the 60s by Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Very Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 58.