(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was another record-warm day Thursday with the high reaching 83 degrees at Charlotte Douglas. This broke the old record of 82 from back in 2005.

But this is the end of the 80s for awhile, as a cold front is moving in with cooler fall temps… and a little rain.

We sound like a broken record as much as we’ve been saying it, but the rain is badly needed! It was no surprise that much of the area is now in a Severe Drought. The burn ban continues until further notice for areas along the I-77 corridor and west through the mountains and foothills. This means no open burning or campfires are allowed.

Unfortunately, this incoming cold front will not bring much rain, especially Friday and Saturday.

The best chance of showers Friday will be in the mountains. Saturday is looking drier again, but we could get a surge of moisture moving back in for Sunday. That’s when we may see the best chance of rain all weekend. Still, totals are expected to stay under an inch.

After cool highs in the 50s this weekend, temperatures get back into the 60s when sunshine returns early next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 59.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain or drizzle possible. Breezy. High 66.