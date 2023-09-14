CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The refreshing air is here!

Humidity is being swept out behind a cold front, giving us a more comfortable air mass for a few days. It’ll be a cooler start in the morning as temps dip into the 50s to low 60s.

Here comes the cooler temps! Drier air is filtering in, making for a refreshing start to the day Friday! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/gOE4VCFPJ5 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 14, 2023

Expect another cool start on Saturday, too!

Friday and Saturday will be dry, but Sunday is a different story.

The next cold front will be moving in, bringing rainy and stormy weather for the weekend’s second half. Keep this in mind for your outside plans!

Early next week looks drier again, with more pleasant temperatures throughout the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light shower possible west of Charlotte. Low 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 80.