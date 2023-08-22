(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Brief relief is on its way!

It stays warm and muggy tonight; overnight lows drop towards 70 degrees.

We get some brief relief Wednesday. A front passes through without any rain, but it will drop some of the heat and humidity. Expect daytime highs in the upper 80s with a break from the excessive humidity. Dew points may even drop into the 50s, meaning it will feel much more pleasant!

While nice, the relief is very brief. We’re back in the lower 90s by Thursday, and even hotter later into the week.

A high-pressure dome of heat and humidity starts to move in by Friday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday.

I’m forecasting a high of 99 degrees in Charlotte for Friday. 99 degrees would break the record of 98 degrees set back in 1943. It would also be the hottest day of the year so far! So far, the hottest day hit 96 degrees back on August 14th.

*IF* we hit 100 degrees on Friday, it would be the first time we hit the century-mark since last year. We hit 101 degrees on June 22, 2022. And even more interesting, it would be only our second 100-degree day in 8 years! Previously, Charlotte hadn’t hit 100 degrees in 7 years, the previous date was June 26, 2015.

The hottest all-time temperature on record for Charlotte is 104 degrees, that was set back on June 29 and 30, 2012.

It stays pretty hot on Saturday with highs remain in the middle/ upper 90s. Heat index values could break 103 degrees.

Remember to drink lots of water and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes. Hot cars are deadly this time of year!

A cold front arrives late Saturday with some showers and storms. The front will also bring us some relief going into Sunday, temperatures come back down into the upper 80s! It stays cooler, but storm chances could stick around through early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler & less humid. High: 88.