(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After dealing with some scattered showers earlier this evening, we will dry out overnight with sunshine and cool temperatures on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be downright cold, with the lowest temperatures of the Fall so far. Besides the showers tonight, our last chance for wet weather will not come until next weekend.

As for tonight and Monday, showers across the region will clear out, followed by more sunshine on the way on Monday. Behind the front, temperatures will stay on the chilly side, with highs in the mid-50s.

The middle of the week will be very chilly as more cold air flows into the region. Both mornings will see low temperatures fall below the freezing mark, with mid-20 likely on the way Wednesday morning. After another freezing Thursday, we should see some rebound in temperatures until our next chance for showers arrives on Friday and we head into the weekend. This will be part of a large, developing storm system that will bring scattered showers on Friday and Saturday with perhaps more widespread wet weather on Sunday.

In the meantime, enjoy the taste of winter on the way to the region! Have a great week!