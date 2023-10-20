(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An approaching cold front brought some strong to severe storms to wrap up the week Friday.

There were several reports of hail in the area, along with some scattered wind damage. But it’s all clearing out tonight– just in time for the weekend!

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

If you have outside plans or attending any fall festivals, the weather will cooperate! It will still be a little breezy and gusty at times, but nothing too blustery unless you’re in the mountains.

Don’t expect a big change in temperatures any time soon. Even though we’ve had cold fronts moving in, highs will remain on either side of 70, with chilly lows in the 40s. In fact, late next week it appears to get even warmer, with highs pushing 80!

Tonight: Lingering showers early, then clearing. Low 47.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. High 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. 50/72.