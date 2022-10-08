CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Cool and sunny weekend ahead!

FROST ADVISORY/ FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the mountains through Sunday morning as temps dip into the low to middle 30s.

FREEZE WATCHES! The first freeze of the season is possible up in the mountains Sunday morning where temperatures could drop as low as 30! pic.twitter.com/2ZDT2TZ6kj — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) October 7, 2022

Any cold-sensitive plants are at risk. Make sure you take them in or cover them up!

A cold front is moving east, letting much cooler air slide in. Expect sunshine and highs near 70 today.

Clear and chilly tonight, lows dip into the 40s! Bundle up if you’re headed out early on Sunday morning.

It will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday afternoon. It will still be bright and mostly sunny, with highs in the middle/upper 60s.

We keep a sunny stretch through Wednesday, and temperatures warm closer to average into the 70s.

Rain returns Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 70.

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 68.