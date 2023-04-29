CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures will push into the low 80s Saturday afternoon along with some clouds and a little bit of mugginess in the air.

Just as quickly as we get sunny weather clouds will return Saturday evening with storms moving in overnight and continuing throughout most of the day Sunday. Highs will also be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The wet weather will finally clear during the evening hours on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, clearing skies Monday morning will foreshadow a much more tranquil week for the Carolinas. You will also notice a slight chill in the air Monday and Tuesday morning with lows dipping down into 40s. Highs Monday afternoon will stay in the 60s, but each day will be slightly warmer until temperatures are back in the mid-70s by Wednesday & Thursday.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the weather on Saturday! Have a great weekend!