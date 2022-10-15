CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It has been a beautiful end to the week with ample sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. As we go through the weekend expect quickly warming temperatures with highs near 80 for Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front moves in. Scattered showers are expected late Sunday through Monday as the front moves through.

After a mild day Monday, MUCH colder weather is expected for the middle of next week with 30s for Charlotte and 20s for the mountains for lows. Get ready to turn those heaters on! As for your Friday night and the weekend, we expect generally dry weather and temperatures to move up across the Carolinas. Temperatures Saturday in Charlotte should be back up in the upper 70s to near 80 with more of the same Sunday even as clouds will increase ahead of our next cold front.

Showers later in the afternoon on Sunday are possible for the mountains and the northern part of the state. Next week will start off on a warm note Monday as the front is pushing through the region. Expect scattered showers in the morning along with high temperatures that still should be in the mid-70s for the low country. Behind the cold front though, it will turn dramatically cooler with lows down around 40 in Charlotte and a hard freeze in the mountains Tuesday morning.

Don’t expect temperatures to warm up in the afternoon, even with partly cloudy skies, as Tuesday and Wednesday could stay below 60 before temperatures start to rebound somewhat Thursday of next week. In the tropics, the only story here is Tropical Storm Karl which is expected to make landfall in Central Mexico overnight tonight.

After Karl, the tropics in the Atlantic look to be relatively quiet over the next few days. In the meantime, have a great weekend, and make sure you enjoy the warm and sunny weather Saturday!