CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A beautiful day is ahead!

High pressure is in control today, so it’ll stay quiet and dry. Expect mostly sunny, and mild highs in the middle 60s.

Rain returns tonight as our next storm rolls in from the south. Showers start while you’re sleeping, keeping temperatures mild overnight only dropping to 50 degrees.

Expect a rainy start to Sunday. Widespread rain to start, but the front is fast. It looks like we’ll dry out by the afternoon.

So, Panthers tailgates will be wet, but rain starts to clear for kickoff. We may even have the return of some sunshine by the 4th quarter!

Temperatures will be warm with highs near 70 degrees.

We start out the work week quiet, expect sunshine and 60s Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 66.

Tonight: Showers. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Rain early, then decreasing clouds. High: 69.