CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are starting out much colder this morning, temperatures have tumbled more than 30 degrees from yesterday!

Cold air continues to settle in today behind yesterday’s front. Temperatures stay cool in the middle 50s despite bright blue skies.

It stays clear and cool tonight with lows in the middle 30s.

It stays quiet on Sunday. Expect a few more clouds with mild highs inching closer to 60 degrees.

A big warm-up starts to take shape as we get into the work week. Temperatures climb towards 70 degrees Monday, and well into the 70s on Tuesday.

It looks like temperatures will be in record territory on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs approaching 80 degrees!

Rain chances look spotty with this spring-like warmth.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 59.