CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Showers and storms from yesterday are exiting, it will be more quiet today.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs nearing 80 degrees.

It stays very warm and a bit muggy tonight, lows only drop to 60 degrees.

A cold front arrives tomorrow with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures stay warm with highs near 80 degrees.

The warm and sticky air could fuel a stronger storm or two. Marginal Severe Risk is in play for isolated cases of damaging winds and large hail.

Sunshine returns as high pressure moves in on Monday. We’ll be briefly cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Warming trend quickly takes us into the lower 80s again by Wednesday. High pressure remains in control through the work week, keeping a sunny stretch and warming temperatures.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 78.