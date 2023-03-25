CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Some thunderstorms kick off your weekend!

A line of storms is approaching the Carolinas this morning. Expect some storms early, with locally heavy rain and lightning. Little to no severe threat locally.

Storms should clear after lunchtime; it stays warm and windy behind the front. Expect some sunshine with highs near 80 degrees and gusts to 30 mph.

It stays quiet overnight; lows drop into the upper 50s.

It is still warm behind the front on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 70s.

Monday starts off with some showers. A weak hiccup rides a stalled front to the south. Expect some shower and highs in the lower 70s. A few showers could linger Tuesday.

Temperatures trend cooler and closer to average by midweek. Highs return to the middle and upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Storms early. Then partly cloudy, warm & breezy. High: 80.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 78.