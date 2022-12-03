CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Showers are on their way in!

Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies today. A front will bring in a few showers through the early afternoon. The front is fast, we should be dry already by dinner. Expect dry field conditions for the ACC Championship game at Bank of America!

Temperatures stay mild today, highs hover the middle 60s.

We stay dry tonight under mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 40s.

The drier half of the weekend is Sunday. Cooler air arrives behind the front. Expect highs in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep things mostly dry and seasonal on Monday. Expect clouds and 50s. Rain arrives late/ overnight as an unsettled stretch begins.

A front stalls and meanders near the Carolinas Tuesday through the end of the week, keeping rounds of showers in the forecast. Skies stay cloudy, and temperatures actually stay mild with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers mainly early. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 42.