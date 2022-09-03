CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A summery stretch takes us through the holiday weekend!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures stay on the hot side with highs near 90 degrees, dew points creep up keeping us on the sticky side.

A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity. Heavy rain and lightning are threats, but no organized severe weather is expected. Any storms that pop will collapse by sunset.

It stays muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Wash, rinse, and repeat tomorrow. We’ll keep temperatures and dew points on the warm and muggy side. Expect highs in the upper 80s with a few storms possible late in the afternoon and evening.

Much of the same is expected on Labor Day, have an escape plan for any outdoor plans in case a storm pops up near you! Otherwise, expect some clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

A stalled summery, stationary front hangs nearby through much of the week. This keeps us warm and muggy with the daily chances for pop-up scattered showers and storms. All the clouds and rain chances will eventually take highs down to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

Tropics are getting active! Danielle is now a tropical storm continuing to weaken in the Northern Atlantic. It will remain a fish storm, dissipating over open waters.

A new storm was named overnight, Tropical Storm Earl is now sitting just east of Puerto Rico. It will brush some Caribbean Islands with some heavy rain and gusty winds, but a big turn should help them avoid more direct impacts.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, spotty storms. High: 88.