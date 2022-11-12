CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The remnants of Nicole will exited the region Friday, taking the rain with it! This will set the stage for an overall drier weekend.

A strong cold front will move in Saturday, bringing another round of clouds and even some spotty rain. The highest mountain tops could see some snowflakes flying Sunday morning.

Sunday will be brighter and drier behind the front… just cooler! Highs will only reach the mid 50s, about 10 degrees below average. The cold, winter-like air will stick around all next week. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the mountains will drop into the teens!

At the same time, another low pressure system will track through the Carolinas from the southwest. This will bring a chilly rain to the region Tuesday into early Wednesday. Brrr!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. High 74.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. 41/54.