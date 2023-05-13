CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While there won’t be any washouts this Mother’s Day weekend, you may have to dodge a few showers and storms at times, especially Saturday.

Saturday begins cloudy for most of us, and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. We’ll then break out with sunshine in the afternoon, but with the daytime heating and approaching front, a line of heavy rain and storms may move through the region in the evening. Stay weather aware if you’ll be out!

Mother’s Day Sunday is looking a little more settled, but the rain chance still isn’t zero. Don’t cancel any outside plans, though! Most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler to kick off next week behind a cold front. But then it’s back up around 80 for most of the week, as the small shower and storm chances continue.

Tonight: Small shower chance. Mainly cloudy. Low 66.

Saturday: Clouds & sun. Shower, t’storms possible, especially in the evening. High 85.

Mother’s Day: Partly sunny. Small shower chance. 67/82.