CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sunshine comes back today, it’s the drier and better half of the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies early, a mix of sun and clouds late. Temperatures will be pretty seasonal with highs near 60 degrees.

We’ll stay dry through this evening, but showers arrive by midnight. It will be warm enough for all rain around Charlotte, but a wintry mix is expected in the mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY takes effect at 1 AM tonight and goes through 1 PM Sunday for our mountain counties: Avery, Ashe, Watauga, and Burke counties.

As rain moves in tonight, temperatures will be cold enough in the mountains for a wintry mix. Expect ~1-2” of snow and sleet, and ~0.10” icy glaze on the roads.

The wintry mix will leave light accumulations but could create slick roads mainly in the morning. Use caution and take it slow on the roads!

Expect showers in Charlotte as we go into the afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly thanks to the clouds and rain, highs stay stuck in the 40s.

The rain clears out by the evening. Sunshine returns on Monday with seasonal 60s.

Cold air spills into the Carolinas by Tuesday and Wednesday, with freezing temperatures likely overnight. If you have any blooming flowers on your patio, you’ll need to cover them up or take them in!

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 60.

Tonight: Showers after midnight. Mountain mix. Low: 40. ***Clocks spring forward tonight!***

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Showers, mountain mix. High: 46.