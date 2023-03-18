CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a brief warm-up, the cold makes a comeback this weekend!

Showers are exiting behind Friday’s front. Expect some lingering clouds today with peeks of sunshine late. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the Piedmont again tonight. Cold air is rushing in behind yesterday’s front. Overnight lows will drop towards freezing, putting early blooming plants and crops as risk. Cover them up or take them in to avoid damage!

It stays chilly on Sunday. Despite blue skies, highs only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FREEZE WATCH is in effect for tomorrow night as an early heads up for another night of freezing temperatures. Overnight lows will be even colder, dipping into the upper 20s by Monday morning. Expect this to be upgraded to a warning.

Expect another chilly day on Monday, with highs 10 degrees below average in the lower 50s.

The cold snap is brief, we are back in the 60s by Tuesday, even upper 70s by Thursday.

A few showers possible later in the week ahead of a cold front next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 57.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT/ FREEZE WARNING: Tonight: Partly cloudy, frost & freeze. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 50.