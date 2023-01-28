CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lots of sunshine today before some high thin clouds start to roll in. Nice high of 58. A southern stream system brings more clouds for Sunday and late day showers. Quite wet Sunday overnight. Drier Monday but showers threaten each day in the extended forecast. Hey January will be behind us next week! I saw daffodils blooming Friday! Cant stop Spring!

You’ll want to keep the umbrella in the car all next week. More periods of rain will move in late Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

Sunday: Cloudy with areas of showers. 36/54.