CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Much quieter day today! Our front has exited east, sunshine is building in behind it.

While advisories are expiring this afternoon, winds stay a bit breezy in the mountains with gusts to 30 mph. Otherwise, winds continue to settle behind yesterday’s strong, gusty front.

Expect mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures in the upper 60s in Charlotte.

It stays clear and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

Much of the same tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild with highs near 70 degrees.

We continue to warm up as we start the work week, temperatures climb into the low to middle 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A weak front could bring a few showers Tuesday, most of us stay dry. We’ll all cool down back to more seasonal 60s behind the front by Wednesday.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the end of the week. It looks like our next big rainmaker doesn’t arrive until Friday into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 69.