CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It stays cool all weekend!

Expect lots of sunshine today. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the middle 50s.

A north wind shift brings a reinforcing shot of cold air tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures dip to freezing tonight under clear skies.

Highs really struggle to hit 50 degrees tomorrow despite lots of sunshine. Bundle up!

Overall, we’re quiet through the middle of the week. Temperatures start to rebound as the chill retreats north. Expect some sunshine with highs creeping closer to average in the lower 60s by Wednesday.

We’re watching two storms as we head toward Thanksgiving:

Storm 1 – A coastal storm brings rain from Florida up the Carolina coast Wednesday. It looks like this one misses Charlotte to the east. Any light and spotty showers for our eastern counties should clear by Thanksgiving.

2 – Another front arrives going into Black Friday. For now, it looks like most of Thanksgiving is dry, maybe just some clouds and spotty showers. Scattered showers look more likely for shoppers on Black Friday.

Temperatures stay near average with both storms, expect highs in the upper 50s.

Stay tuned for updates on the timing of both of these as we pin down your holiday travel!

Today: Mostly sunny, and cool. High: 55.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cold. High: 50.