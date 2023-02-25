CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cooler, gray day is on tap for Saturday.

Showers are exiting after a wet overnight. A storm sits to our south, slowly exiting through the day.

Expect a few showers mainly early today, otherwise, clouds hang tight. Clouds keep us much cooler than the last few days with highs in the middle 50s. While that is about 20 degrees colder than yesterday, it is much closer to average!

Charlotte FC’s first kick of the season may feel damp but should be mostly dry. Watch out for wet seats. Dress for cooler 50s. Clouds hang tight through the second half, but field conditions stay dry.

Some patchy fog is possible tonight as lows cool into the upper 40s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and drier day on Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible but most of us stay dry. Temperatures already warm up, back into the upper 60s.

Another warm stretch takes hold next week. We’re back in the 70s again by Monday.

Temperatures continue to climb into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next big storm brings a healthier rain chance on Thursday.

Today: Cloudy & cooler, showers taper. High: 56.

Tonight: Cloudy. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, warmer. High: 68.