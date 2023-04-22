(PINEPOINT WEATHER) — Happy Earth Day! A cold front is on its way into the Carolinas. Expect some showers and storms mainly early this morning into the early parts of the afternoon.

Fuels for stronger storms start to ramp up east of Charlotte as the front exits. Isolated storms with heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds are possible. Stay weather aware!

Otherwise, highs climb into the middle 70s to fuel those storms. The evening will be drier as storms exit east.

It will turn clear and cooler tonight; lows drop into the middle 40s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday as high pressure moves it. Despite blue skies, it stays cool with highs around 70 degrees.

It stays sunny and cool start of the work week. Blue skies come with highs in the 60s.

The second half of the week looks unsettled with multiple rounds of rain. For now, the wettest days look like Wednesday and Friday. Rounds of rain and extended cloud cover keep temperatures much below average with highs in the 60s.

Today: PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Showers & storms. High: 75.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 71.