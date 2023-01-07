CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our seasonal stretch continues!

It stays quiet today. Some more clouds fill in ahead of our next front, but we stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine. Temperatures stay seasonal with highs in the middle 50s.

Mostly cloudy and seasonal tonight, lows drop into the upper 30s.

Rain returns on a weak storm tomorrow. Expect some showers going into the afternoon. Rain totals will be light, less than a half inch in most locations. A few mountain snowflakes are possible, but little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures stay seasonal in the low to middle 50s.

Clouds clear out as the storm exits Monday. Expect sunshine and seasonal 50s. The January-like stretch takes us through the work week. Temperatures hover normal, clouds filter in and out.

Our next big storm doesn’t arrive with rain until Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, some showers. High: 52.