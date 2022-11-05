CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Scattered showers stay in the mix all weekend as a cold front approaches.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers today. Temperatures will be warm ahead of the front. A high of 79 degrees will flirt with the record of 81 degrees set back in 2003!

More rain rolls in tonight, keeping us warm and muggy with lows in the middle 60s.

The cold front slowly makes its approach tomorrow. Expect a round of rain early, and then scattered showers in the afternoon. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 70s.

While this front has a potent history, dropping multiple damaging tornadoes across Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas on Friday, it will weaken as it heads our way. Rain will be benign and beneficial, no severe threat in the Carolinas.

Clouds linger a bit on Monday, but it stays warm with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll start to bring out more sunshine and cool off by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs start to dip closer to average, maybe even below average in the middle 60s on Wednesday.

Our next rain chance actually sends our eyes to the tropics. A little wave of low pressure is developing near the Caribbean. It may or may not earn a name. Regardless of what it’s called, it looks like it brings some rain to the Carolinas Thursday into Friday as the tropical moisture gets swept into a front.

Today: Mostly cloudy & warm, scattered showers. High: 79. Record: 81 (2003).

Tonight: Cloudy & warm, scattered showers. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy & warm, scattered showers. High: 77.