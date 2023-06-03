CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s been feeling more like early June out there! Highs reached the mid-80s again on Friday as high pressure kept us dry. The only issue has been the air quality. It worsened on Friday from Canadian wildfire smoke and ozone pollution, mainly for people with breathing issues like asthma and emphysema.

This will be the case again for Saturday, so those sensitive groups may want to limit time outdoors.

Saturday will be a bit hotter, as highs top out near 90. But a cold front will be approaching late in the afternoon, bringing the threat of showers and storms. Be aware of that if you have outside plans– when thunder roars, go indoors!

Sunday is drier, but cooler! We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the day behind the front, with highs in the below-normal upper 70s.

Have a good one!

Saturday: Mostly sunny, then increasing PM clouds with a few showers and storms. High 89.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 62/78.