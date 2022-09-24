CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This weekend is looking pretty great! After another chilly start Saturday morning, highs get close to 80 with more sun in the afternoon.

Sunday brings some minor changes as a cold front approaches. We’ll see more scattered clouds, the wind will pick up, and temperatures will rise back into the 80s. As far as any rain goes, don’t count too much on seeing it. There’s only a slight chance of showers or a storm by the afternoon and evening. Next week starts dry with more pleasant fall temperatures.

We have to watch the track of the soon-to-be tropical system Ian in the Caribbean Sea.

After making a possible landfall somewhere in Florida mid-week, we may get some sort of impact here in the Carolinas. Stay tuned!

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 79.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Small shower chance. 58/83.